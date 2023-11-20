Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Making Holiday Plans Together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking to be together for the holidays. According to TMZ, the 12-time Grammy Award winner and the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end are moving forward with plans to be together to end the year. A source told TMZ that Swift and Kelce are trying to work out their schedules to make sure they set aside as much time together as possible.

It's likely both families will spend Thanksgiving in Kansas City since Kelce and his family will be in town Monday for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia game that night. It's not clear where they will spend Christmas, but they have been planning for the holiday, according to TMZ. Swift is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour. Kelce is currently in the middle of his NFL season with the Chiefs.

Swift and Kelce have been the talk of the NFL for the last two months. Swift appeared at the Chiefs game on Sept. 24, and the relationship has taken off ever since. "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast at the time before adding, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light."

Kelce continues (per PEOPLE), "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

Kelce does his New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. In October, Jason talked about what he's worried about when it comes to his brother and Swift being together. "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," he told Peter King of NBC Sports. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'"