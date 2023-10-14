Reba McEntire Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance With Playful Jealousy

Reba McEntire is possibly ready to write a snarky, snippy love song like Taylor Swift due to the pop star's relationship with Travis Kelce. McEntire joked in a new interview with TODAY, calling out the pop star for taking away her crush.

"Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him," McEntire said. "Now I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her."

McEntire has been in a very real relationship with actor Rex Linn since 2020, who also made some jokes about the country icon's schoolgirl crush, especially after she added that she's "so devastated" by the turn of events and Kelce is essentially a "boyfriend that cheated."

"When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, 'Your boyfriend's got another girlfriend,'" she joked. "I said, 'Rub it in.'"

The love connection between Kelce and Swift has been the big story of this NFL season, certainly eclipsing any other big story happening on the field. The distraction is real, too, in both negative and positive ways. McEntire is merely the latest to weigh in, drop their thoughts, and continue on their own thing.

Swift created a stir after around two weeks of rumors by attending the Chiefs game against the Bears at the end of September. She had attended three games to this point, making a big splash with her second showing in New York alongside Blake Lively and others, then attending Thursday's game against the Broncos with Kelce's mother. The tight end praised the pop star for making an impact.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," He said on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

The couple are apparently spending the weekend together after Thursday's game, with the attention and thoughts still going strong. Will the relationship continue into the new year? Stay tuned.