Why Jason Kelce Has 'Some Alarms' Going off About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

Jason Kelce is happy that his younger brother, Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift. However, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman knows that everything has changed for the Kelce family since Swift is arguably the biggest music star in the world. While speaking with Peter King of NBC Sports, Jason Kelce shared his thoughts on the relationship.

"It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," Kelce said. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'"

Kelce went on to say that what Travis is dealing with is something most football players have to manage in terms of the level of stardom he has reached. "So, on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he's at in his current situation with Taylor," Kelce said, "but on the other hand, there's some alarms sometimes with how over-in-pursuit people can be." Kelce also said, "Overall, he can deal with some of this, as long as it's not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."

With Travis Kelce and Swift being a couple, this has led the NFL to change its coverage of games. Swift has appeared in four Cheifs games this season, and the NFL makes sure to focus on Swift whenever the opportunity presents itself. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not happy with the league focusing on Swift consistently.

"I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know? I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching," Kelce told Jason during the Oct. 4 episode of their New Heights podcast. "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

The NFL has defended its coverage of Swift. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the league said in a statement earlier this month. "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."