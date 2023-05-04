Taylor Swift Dating Major Rockstar in Wake of Joe Alwyn Breakup, Report Claims

Taylor Swift may have a new muse for her songs. Following her reported breakup from Joe Alwyn, the "Lavender Haze" singer is said to be romantically involved with yet another "London Boy," with a source telling The Sun that Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.



According to the source, who is said to be close to Swift, the two musicians first "dated, very briefly, almost ten years," but "timings just didn't work out." Romance recently rekindled following Swift's split from long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn, with reports first surfacing in early April that the couple amicably split after more than six years of dating. The Sun's source stressed that "Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover," adding that the romance between Swift and Healy is in its "super-early days, but it feels right... She and Matty are madly in love." So far, it seems that Swift and Healy's supposed romance has been mostly long-distance, the source noting that both singers "have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again."



"But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another's jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers," the source continued. "They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one – which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately – she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy.



While the reported romance still seems to be in its early days, The Sun reported that Swift and Healy are ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee," Swift's next stop on her sold-out The Eras tour. The outlet's source claimed that Swift has "told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour," though its unclear if he will attend any of the shows, which are set to take place at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.



At this time, neither representatives for Swift nor Healy have addressed the report. Since Swift's split with Alwyn, rumors have swirled regarding possible new relationships, with Swift recently rumored to be seeing F1 driver Fernando Alonso. As for Swift and Healy, their friendship dates back years, with the New York Post noting that the pair were initially briefly linked in 2014 after Swift was spotted rocking out at one of the band's concerts. The two have remained friends since, and Healy recently collaborated with Swift for her latest album, Midnights, though none of the songs made the final cut for the album.