Taylor Swift Accused of Promoting Witchcraft and Satanism on Tour

Taylor Swift has been keeping herself busy. The 33-year-old award-winning singer is currently trekking across America on her The Eras Tour. As Swifties sing and dance along to hits from all of Swift's eras – debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights – more and more videos of the concerts have been surfacing online, but for some, it seems Swift is using her tour to promote witchcraft and Satanism

Ever since kicking off her sold-out tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 17, muddled amid thousands of tweets from those attending the shows and others watching at home have been social media posts from those claiming that Swift's tour is more sinister than it seems. Much of the discourse surrounds her performance of "willow," the debut single from her ninth studio album, evermore. The concert performance mirrors imagery in the song's music video, a fairy tale concept directed by Swift herself, with Swift and her backup dancers donning capes and dancing.

tiktok accuses taylor swift of promoting witchcraft 🥱 pic.twitter.com/EPpA5um3IC — Annabel (@fearlesslyread) April 3, 2023

One video in particular gained some traction online, though likely not for the reason the poster intended. On TikTok, one person shared a clip from the "willow" concert performance, stating, "this is Taylor Swift's song 'Willow' where she is a witch during rituals." The TikTok user said the video was recorded by a fan, who could be heard saying, "yes, summon the demons b-!" The TikTok user continued, "the worst part is that [Swift] commented twice [on the video]. [Swift] said: 'This is the new 'one, two, three, let's go b-.'"

"So what she's saying is 'summon the demons' is the new crowd chant that they all say when she does his witchcraft ritual. Then she commented laughing emojis," the woman claims. "It's because the demons get angry every time you mention God. Every time you mention Jesus, they start foaming at the mouth. They start screaming, and they start manifesting demons. The demons don't want to hear about Jesus. That's the only name they're afraid of. That's the only name they have to answer to. That's the only name that sends them to hell."

The video eventually made its way to Twitter, where a user posted, "Never liked Taylor Swift, but now I definitely have a reason to. Just saw a video of her witchcraft/ritual performance on someone's insta story.." Nope! Get that evil out of here. Believers should not listen to this." Somebody else responding to the alleged witchcraft and satanism tweeted, "I have a simple solution to [Taylor Swift] witchcraft and negligence of starving families. [Bring Back the Witch Trials]." Meanwhile, one fan hilariously jumped on the bandwagon, humorously accusing Swift of "trying to initiate her fans into a cult group during her performance of 'willow.' She is using witchcraft to brainwash the minds of 70K people at a time," before encouraging concert goers, "to avoid joining her cult, transfer your Eras tour tickets to my ticketmaster account."

Swift's The Eras Tour is set to continue on Thursday, April 13 with a show at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The multi-state tour, the first leg of what will be a world tour, is set to conclude with a performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9. Supporting the musician on the tour are Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.