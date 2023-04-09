Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Reportedly Split After Over 6 Years Together

Taylor Swift, 33, reportedly broke up with 32-year-old boyfriend Joe Alwyn, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The piece, published on Saturday, April 8, cites a source who says the split happened "a few weeks ago." The outlet also reported that the breakup was "not dramatic" and that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows." There have been conflicting reports on the relationship just weeks ago when a source said that, according to PEOPLE, everything was "fine" between them. In 2016, Swift and Alwyn started dating quietly after Taylor's headline-making relationship with Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. According to reports, the two exes kept their relationship relatively private and appeared at very few public events together, including a 2019 BAFTA after-party in London after his film The Favourite took home seven awards. In January 2020, he accompanied her to the Golden Globes Awards, where she was nominated for the song "Beautiful Ghost" from Cats.

Swift's longest-standing boyfriend has also inspired many of her hits in recent years. The actor served as the inspiration for her new record Lover, but it doesn't seem like they exchanged "Paper Rings." He inspired many of her romantic songs and co-wrote a few songs for her 2020 albums folklore and evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. While Swift and Alwyn have been in a long-term relationship (and have written several songs about it), they rarely talk about their love in interviews. In an April 2022 interview with Elle, the Conversations With Friends star revealed why they usually keep their relationship to themselves. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give, and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken," Alwyn said.

Even though they have mostly remained quiet about each other's love in interviews, Alwyn and Swift had occasionally discussed their relationships in interviews and gushed over each other, such as when Alwyn called Swift's NYU honorary doctorate an "incredible honor" in an interview. During a discussion about open relationships, he also referred to his own relationship with Swift. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," he said in February 2022. During an interview with Vogue in 2018, Alwyn acknowledged the public's curiosity about their romance and acknowledged that they were dedicated to keeping their relationship private. 'I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people,' he said. Swift did acknowledge Alwyn at the BRIT Awards in 2021 when she won the Global Icon award. In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair., she also said that Joe helped her make the decision to discuss her political beliefs openly. "I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out," she said.