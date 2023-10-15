Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Crash 'SNL' for Surprise Cameos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is still going strong. Weeks after they made a statement at one of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games, the new "it" couple took their talents to Saturday Night Live. Both Swift and Kelce made surprise cameos during the course of the episode, which featured host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice.

As Saturday Night Live fans know, hosts are typically the ones to introduce the musical guests prior to their performances. However, in a major surprise, Swift was the one to introduce Ice Spice's second performance of the night in which she sang her new hit, "Pretty Girl." Her intro may have been brief, but it was certainly enough to make Swifties everywhere go wild. The introduction came on the heels of the "Cruel Summer" singer and the "In Ha Mood" rapper's previous collaboration for a remix of Swift's song, "Karma."

It's no surprise that Swift was on hand to introduce Ice Spice, especially as her new beau Kelce appeared in one of the episode's skits, which can be seen above. Naturally, his appearance in the "Fox NFL Sunday" skit came complete with plenty of references to his headline-making relationship. The skit began with the analysts joking about Swift and "her little boyfriend," and the exact status of their relationship. "Terry Bradshaw" mentioned that things seem to be serious given that Swift has been on hand to watch the Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Kelce's mother. Another commentator then referenced the singer's past relationship, saying that they were "glad" that it wasn't Matty Healy.

Soon enough, the panel unravels as the football greats discuss Swift's discography and which of her songs may be about her famous flings. When they throw things to one of their commentators on the field, played by host Davidson, he mentions, while decked out in Eras-worthy gear, that Swift is "nowhere to be seen." After the rest of the commentators show off the friendship bracelets they garnered at the "Bad Blood" singer's tour stops, they then shift to someone who "actually wants to talk football," Kelce himself. Like Swift, Kelce didn't say too much (other than "Yes, please!" in reference to the football talk), but the crowd went wild all the same.

Following their cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted attending the show's after-party together. As PEOPLE noted, they were seen holding hands heading into the event. Earlier in the night and ahead of the show, they had a dinner date at Nobu in New York City.