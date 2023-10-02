Taylor Swift Embraces Travis Kelce's Mom at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift seems to enjoy spending time with Donna Kelce. On Sunday night, the 12-time Grammy Award winner attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to support her rumored boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. During the game, NBC showed Swift embracing Kelce's mother, Donna, as the Chiefs went on to defeat the Jets to win their third game of the year.

The embrace comes one week after Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game, and she was seen cheering on Travis with his mom. Donna seemed to have fun last week, but Sunday showed she is living her best life. Before watching Travis in the Chiefs vs. Bears game, Donna attended the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles game and was seen hanging out with Jake from State Farm at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Donna was at the game to support her other son, Jason Kelce, who's an offensive lineman for the Eagles.

Earlier this year, Donna spoke to Time magazine and talked about her two sons battling each other in the Super Bowl. "This one will be pure joy, knowing they made it and that one of their dreams came true," Donna said about her sons already winning a Super Bowl before the game in February. "Now the original one was that they would play with each other, on the same team, and it would be the Browns. That's what they always talked about. But that didn't happen and it turned out well for both of them. They both got drafted by Andy Reid, though."

In an interview with GQ, Donna talked about being the first mom to have two sons playing against each other in the Super Bowl. "I didn't even think about that. I was mostly thinking, would my sons play each other?" she said. "There are several brothers in the NFL. A couple have been in the Super Bowl who have been coaches against each other. And there have been brothers who have played together on the same team. But there have never been two brothers who have played against each other. I didn't think it was going to happen, to tell you the truth until the Chiefs kicked the field goal. So it was touch and go there."