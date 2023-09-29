Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Benberry Claims She's Gotten Death Threats From Taylor Swift Fans

With Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hanging out with Taylor Swift, it has led to Swift fans going after Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Maya Benberry, who won the Catching Kelce reality show in 2016, opened up about dating the two-time Super Bowl champion following Swift's appearance at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on Sunday. She accused Kelce of cheating on her during their time together, and that led to Swift fans going after Benberry, who said she's been receiving death threats.

"Swifties are aggressive," Benberry said in an interview on Inside Edition, per TMZ Sports. "Very negative, very hypocritical. It's really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase." Benberry went on to say that Kelce is a "narcissist" but has no issue with Swift.

"I'm not jealous or bitter about Taylor. She's beautiful, she's successful," Benberry said. "We're in two different lanes. My issue is more with Travis in the sense of, now you're trying to turn me into, I don't know — a bitter person, a liar, like I'm delusional, and I'm the furthest thing from that."

Benberry also spoke to Daily Mail and had a message for Swift. "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!" she said. "I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student."

Kelce and Benberry dated for five months Benberry won Catching Kelce which aired on E! She accused him of cheating on her with sports broadcaster and model Kayla Nicole in a series of since-deleted tweets, saying, "When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he's supposedly been in another relationship for 6," per the New York Post. Nicole and Kelce dated on-again and off-again from 2017 to 2022.

Swift and Kelce were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the game on Sunday. They were then spotted at a private party in Kansas City where Swift wrapped her arms around Kelce.