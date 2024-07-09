Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Lautner Reveal the Secret to Their Strong Marriage (Exclusive)

Taylor and Tay Lautner make sure to keep communication at the forefront of their relationship. As the Twilight actor, 32, and his wife, 27, close in on their two-year wedding anniversary, they opened up to PopCulture.com about the key to living and working together in harmony.

Co-hosting their mental health podcast The Squeeze together, Tay said she and her husband know the "ups and downs of working with your partner," explaining, "I think for us, I feel like the only down is we have to make sure we're being intentional to not always talk about work, especially because it is something that we do together and we both love it."

She continued, "But I don't know – I feel like we have good communication with each other and we're very clear on our roles. We're husband and wife, but we're also best friends and we actually like each other and get along!" Taylor chimed in, "I feel like it helps that we have a mental health podcast, because if it were anything else, maybe there would be some more bickering, but it's kind of tough to bicker when you're talking about our mental health."

That doesn't mean there aren't things that bug the Lautners about one another. "I like things very neat and clean, and Taylor isn't necessarily that, which is fine," Tay told PopCulture. "That was something that would bother me at first when we first started living together. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, he doesn't see the socks on the floor or this.' And I'm like, 'Oh, well, it's just he just doesn't see it. That's not how he's wired, and that's fine.' But he has gotten better at it."

Taylor admitted that he's also guilty of keeping the doors in their house open "especially during the summer" for some fresh air. "That is just peace to me," he said. But with a wife who "despises" bugs, an open door can be a point of contention. "That's why our STEM Light Trap has essentially saved our marriage," joked the Home Team actor. Partnering with STEM was a "perfect fit," he continued, as the Lautner household was already "covered" with the STEM Light Traps. "It's such a simple product. There's no smell, there's no cleanup. It's just so simple," he said. "[And] it's insecticide-free."

For the other "bugs" in their relationship, Tay and Taylor rely on being open and honest with one another. " I think the biggest thing that has played a huge role in our relationship is communication and being nice to each other in that communication," Tay explained. "If I do something that bugs Taylor [or] Taylor does something that bugs me, [it's] just being open about it and coming from a loving place, and I think that's something that we do."

Taylor agreed, "I feel like it all comes down to respect, and if you have respect for one another, nothing's going to break that. You can have healthy conversations, but when that love and respect is there, that's going to override any silly little argument."