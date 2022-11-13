Taylor Lautner Just Got Married

Taylor Lautner is a married man. One year after getting engaged, Lautner and Taylor Dome wed at Epoch Estate Wines, outside Paso Robles, California, on Nov. 11, reported Daily Mail. The Twilight star, 30, and his bride, 24, shared their first kiss as husband and wife ahead of the sunset, surrounded by roughly 100 of their closest friends and family. In photos acquired by the outlet, Dome wore a wedding gown with lace overlays and a veil clipped into her hair. Her bridesmaids wore dresses that were different but similar to the bride for their looks in forest green. The new Mrs. Lautner and her girlfriends carried white rose bouquets to mark the occasion.

In a black tuxedo, Lautner was seen grinning while escorting his new wife around the wedding venue. While unpacking a car with a male friend, he wore casual clothing ahead of the nuptials. His black fur-collared jacket and dark gray sweatpants gave him a laid-back appearance. In addition to white sneakers, Lautner wore square-shaped black sunglasses as he sipped water from a water bottle before handling a cardboard box. E! News host Jason Kennedy, 40, served as a groomsman for the actor in a green bomber jacket on his big day.

Initially introduced by mutual friends in 2018, the couple began dating in the same year after being spotted out together. Previously, the Abduction actor was involved with several other figures in the entertainment industry, including Valentine's Day co-star Taylor Swift, with whom he had a short-lived relationship in 2009. On the sets of productions in which they both appeared, he met and dated Lily Collins, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Billie Lourd. In 2018, Lautner and his current partner made their relationship official through an Instagram post.

Last week, Dome teased her upcoming wedding on social media. The mental health advocate captioned her Instagram post, featuring a red dress and a veil, "wednesday vibes💓🦩🎀." A few weeks earlier, she posted pictures from her bachelorette party in Palm Springs, California. "The most fun weekend with the gals that make me feel the most loved❣️," she wrote. "Thank you @bachtobasic for helping plan everything – wouldn't have been possible without you!✨."Another post said, "Future Mrs. Lautner💓."

Last November, Lautner announced via Instagram that he had proposed to Dome. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," the actor captioned pics from the proposal. "11.11.2021." "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," Lautner told People after he announced the engagement. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history." When Lautner announced he was going to marry his then-fiancée, he revealed she would also become Taylor Lautner. He joked about the two having the same name after they married on The Kelly Clarkson Show in August. "[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it's gonna be extra complicated," he told Clarkson. "We're literally going to be the same person. We either keep it super simple or super complicated," the actor said before revealing that "a lot of people" call the couple "boy Tay" or "girl Tay" to avoid confusion.