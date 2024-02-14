Taylor + Tay Lautner Say Partnership With Subway Is Parallel to Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay are expanding their profile of working together beyond their podcast, The Squeeze Podcast. The duo has teamed up with Subway for the brand's newest menu items called Sidekicks – a collection of three new footlong snacks and the next chapter in the brand's multi-year transformation journey. Subway's fan-favorite cookie now joins the menu full-time as a Footlong Cookie, alongside a new Cinnabon Footlong Churro and an Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel.

If you speak with the couple, you'll see firsthand how they combat the idea that working with your spouse is disastrous. They joke that they can't get enough of one another. Aside from the Subway collaboration and their popular podcast, they plan to do even more together. Popculture.com spoke with the couple about all of their current and future ventures.

PopCulture: How did this Subway partnership come to be?

Taylor Lautner: Both of us are just truly lifelong Subway fans. We also like to think when we found each other, we found our own personal sidekick. So when we heard about Subway launching their new Sidekicks, we just felt like it was such a natural fit. The pairings are absolutely beautiful and delicious. We're just thrilled to be a part of this campaign.

PC: Tell me about the partnership in itself. What's special about this campaign?

Tay Lautner: Subway now has the perfect sidekick. We have the footlong churro, a cinnabon. We have the footlong Auntie Anne's pretzel, which is my personal favorite because I am a sucker for Auntie Anne's. I literally cannot walk into a mall without getting a pretzel. So true.

Taylor: And that one comes with the honey mustard. Delicious.

Tay: And then we also have the footlong Subway cookie, which is just the chocolate chips that are really amazing.

Taylor: The smell from the chocolate chip cookie right now is insane. Just looking at it, it's this hot and gooey and I'm going to destroy the thing by the end of today's press.

PC: Taylor, you mentioned that both of you are lifelong Subway fanatics. What would both of you say is your favorite part about the fast food chain?

Taylor: The favorite part for me is just how easy and simple it is. When I would be on my way to set, and it was like, 'What can I grab quick, that I can just have with me during the day, and put it in the fridge?' And I would literally hit a Subway on the way to set. So, it's easy and simple, but also delicious. My order was a cold-cut trio. It was tasty but simple and quick. So just that always came in clutch for me.

Tay: It was similar for me. I work night shifts as a nurse, and so I would always pop in a Subway to grab a sandwich before working my night shift. Because it's the perfect meal. I could eat half of the footlong during my first break and the other half later.

Taylor: It would literally last me all day.

PC: You guys also have a podcast. What is your favorite part about working together?

Taylor: We just can't get enough of each other. It's ridiculous. Working together has honestly been great. People ask us all the time if we've ever gone out at it. It creates a different dynamic in the relationship. But, we truly are the best of friends. And I think it's a perk having someone beside you who makes everything in life fun and enjoyable. We love doing the podcast, and love meeting new people through that and making new friends. And the fact that we get to enjoy working together and eating Subway subs and Sidekicks is just like a dream come true.

PC: Tay, for you, as someone who does not have an entertainment background and being with someone in the entertainment industry, how has your husband helped you navigate this new world?

Tay: That's a very good question. I honestly think he's helped me navigate it by not just sitting idle. He doesn't give a lot of attention to it. He kind of lets me experience things for the first time, but he's so chill about everything. So it kind of has helped me ease into doing press or doing interviews or whatever it is. He just has a very calming presence about him. So I feel like it's been fairly easy to just kind of scooch on in.

Taylor: There is no handbook, really, to this and it's different for each person. So I feel like that the biggest thing you can do is just be there in support of the other person. And we have two very different personalities. I'm super proud of her.

PC: Outside of the Subway campaign and your podcast, what other things are you looking to venture into together?

Tay: I'm a dreamer. I am. The world is our oyster. I feel like we can accomplish anything together. So I'm just really excited to see kind of where this year takes us.

Taylor: I mean, there are no boundaries, but it is nice to know that no matter what, we have each other to fall back on. But the opportunities to do things together this year, I really believe, are endless. And I think it's going to be an exciting year.

PC: Valentine's Day is coming up. What are your Valentine's Day plans?

Tay: Taylor's birthday is the 11th, so I feel like we kind of are just celebrating his birthday.

Taylor: We'll be in Las Vegas for my birthday because the big game is there. But I have to figure something out, because I can't just not do anything. So I have to start figuring that one out. It's coming up quick.

PC: Taylor, you've been in the industry for forever, but you will probably always be synonymous with Twilight. What has the franchise's impact been in the culture and how has it continued to monopoplize?

Taylor: I don't really know where to start with answering that question. The biggest thing is it's changed my life. People ask me what I love most about my job, and truthfully, my answer is just meeting the people that I get to work with on a daily basis and the relationships that come from that. The Twilight franchise really just started all of that for me. I started acting when I was a child, but Twilight was its own beast. It not only catapulted my career and gave me amazing opportunities there, it really just led to me being able to meet amazing people throughout the last decade and build lifelong friendships. So I only have very, very fond, thankful memories towards that franchise.