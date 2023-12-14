Tara Reid Details 'On and Off' Relationship With Tom Brady: 'It Was Fun'

Tara Reid is looking back at her relationship with Tom Brady. In a new profile for Bustle, the 48-year-old actress revealed she saw the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback "on and off" before she got engaged to now-ex Carson Daly in October 2000.

"It was nothing serious, but it was fun," Reid said of Brady, per PEOPLE. "We'd go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool. He's all skinny now. He's so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now." Reid added: "It was a different time," she says wistfully, the words hanging in the air. This was before Instagram, before smartphones, before all of it. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast."

This is not the first time the American Pie actress has talked about dating Brady. In 2014, Reid appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O Show and said, "[We] have kissed. He's pretty good-looking." Last year, Reid talked about Brady during a 2022 interview with NBC Sports Boston. "I dated Tom Brady," she said. "He was a great guy. He's a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun."

Brady's relationships have been well-documented over the last year. In October 2022, Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. They share two children together: son Ben, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also has a 16-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Reid and Daly called off their engagement in June 2001. She has been romantically linked to a few notable figures over the years and is currently dating Nathan Montpetit-Howar, the president of Phantom Acoustics, a sound technology company. The two met at a dinner party five years ago, and Reid said "He's my best friend, my partner in crime; he's patient like no other."

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February and will be preparing for his new role as a broadcaster for Fox Sports starting next year. According to Bustle, Reid is developing a new movie called Masha's Mushroom through her production company Hi Happy Films. She will star in the flim with Vivica A. Fox and Beverly D'Angelo.