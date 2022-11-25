Tom Brady Reveals the Type of Analyst He'll Be When He Joins Fox Sports

When Tom Brady announces his retirement, he will join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst. But what type of analyst will Brady be once he enters the booth? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about this on the Let's Go! podcast and teases he's going to be as honest as possible.

"When I watch football now, the only thing I see — nine out of 10 it's, 'Man, that was a really bad play.' As opposed to the 'Wow, the spectacular play that [Patrick] Mahomes made or the spectacular play that Josh Allen made.' Now, it's like, 'Man, what a bad defensive play, what a bad play by the quarterback,'" Brady said, per Awful Announcing.

Brady also spoke about how playing with talented receivers has helped him look at the game in a different light. "Naturally, because I think I have a high level of — when you play with Randy Moss, when you play with Wes Welker, when you play with [Rob] Gronkowski and [Julian] Edelman and Mike Evans, you see greatness," Brady continued. "And there's a standard for perfection that I want to see the game played at. Because I value the sport, I value the coordination of this incredible chess match that's happening, the play within every play.

"And I just feel like there's probably more Johnny Miller in me, where when I used to watch him on golf telecasts, it was just scathing sometimes. 'What, that guy choked under pressure?' or whatever. That's essentially how I end up seeing the game a lot now. Not that I want to be negative, but I do want to point out — and Belichick taught this to me a lot — it's hard to win a game in the NFL, there's more games lost in the NFL than they're won. If you don't screw it up, you've got a great chance to win. Because most people do just mess it up."

It was reported that Brady signed a 10-year, $372 million contract with Fox Sports, making it the largest contract in sportscasting history. He will join Kevin Burkhardt in the booth who took over for Joe Buck as the No. 1 play-by-play guy for NFL games this season. Burkhardt is currently calling games with former Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olson.