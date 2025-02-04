‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour and Wife Lily Allen Separate in Wake of Rumors

Lily Allen and David Harbour have separated after four years of marriage, multiple sources told PEOPLE in a report published Monday, Feb. 3. Confirmation of the split comes after months of rumors about the Stranger Things actor, 49, and “Smile” singer, 39, which sparked after Allen was allegedly spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya at the end of 2024.

“Her marriage has been crumbling and they have split,” one source told PEOPLE. The British singer-songwriter, who tied the knot with Harbour in 2020 after meeting him on Raya, admitted in December that she was going through a “tough time” on her BBC podcast Miss Me? with co-host Miquita Oliver.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lily Allen, wearing CHANEL, and David Harbour, wearing CHANEL watch, attend the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/WireImage)

“I’ve been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become a real issue,” she said on the Dec. 16 episode, adding, “I’m really not in a great place mentally at the moment. I’m not eating but I’m not hungry — I obviously am hungry but my body and my brain are so disconnected from each other that the messages of hunger are not going from my body to my brain.” She insisted, “I’m not avoiding food, I’m just not thinking about it … my body is, like, a few steps behind me.”

The Marvel star and Allen tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in 2020. Allen’s daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel, were in attendance. In September 2023, Allen celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo from their big day with the caption, “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.”

Harbour and Allen have always been open about the nontraditional parts of their marriage, with Allen telling The Sunday Times in May that she and her husband controlled each other’s phones.

“I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify,” she told the publication. “My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”