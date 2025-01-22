A Hollywood romance that began on an exclusive dating app has come full circle, with singer Lily Allen reportedly discovering her husband David Harbour‘s active profile on the same platform where they first connected four years ago. According to The Daily Mail, Allen, 39, turned detective after suspecting infidelity, rejoining the elite dating app Raya by listing herself as “looking for women” to investigate her husband’s activities. Her sleuthing revealed that Harbour, 49, had maintained an active profile for at least a month, with a bio describing himself as a “closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV.”

Allen’s investigation didn’t stop there. Sources claim to the outlet she cross-referenced female Raya users with women Harbour follows on Instagram, channeling the investigative spirit of Coleen Rooney’s famous “Wagatha Christie” investigation.

The couple’s relationship, which began on Raya in 2019 and led to a Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator during the pandemic, has reportedly ended in separation. “Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated,” a source told The Daily Mail. “He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”

Further details about the split have emerged through Allen’s podcast Miss Me? where she recently confessed, “I’m having a bit of a rough time of it at the moment,” and expressed difficulty maintaining interest in daily activities. “I’ve been spiraling and spiraling, and it’s gotten out of control,” Allen revealed to co-host Miquita Oliver.

The separation comes amid distance issues, with Harbour residing in Atlanta, Georgia, 800 miles from their family home in Brooklyn, New York. The Daily Mail reports he purchased a house in Atlanta to be closer to the Stranger Things set, where filming for the fifth and final season recently concluded.

Recent developments suggest Harbour has been traveling alone. Sources told The Daily Mail he was spotted last week at a temple in Rishikesh, India, accompanied by an unidentified woman described as “not blonde, very slim, and aged between 22 and 30.” Meanwhile, Allen was reportedly in Kenya, avoiding social gatherings with celebrity friends, including Charlotte Tilbury and James Blunt, on the island of Lamu.

The split affects not only the couple but also Allen’s daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11, from her previous marriage. Harbour had previously expressed pride in his role as their stepfather, with the family having settled in Brooklyn in 2020.

Allen has announced plans to focus on her mental health, stepping back from her podcast commitments. “It’s like I can’t focus on anything except the pain I’m going through,” she admitted on her podcast.

Harbour’s dating profile, revealed exclusively by The Daily Mail, lists Led Zeppelin’s “Houses Of The Holy” as his profile song and describes him as “Visiting New York from Atlanta.” The app, known for its exclusivity, accepts only about 8% of applicants and maintains a waiting list of 100,000 people.

The situation has reportedly been particularly difficult for Allen, with a friend telling the outlet, “The last few months have been truly agony for Lily. He finally called it off a month ago and she is devastated.” On her podcast, Allen indicated she’s “ready to move on” and plans to spend January getting her “head straight.”