Singer Reveals She Makes More Money Selling Feet Pictures Than From Her Spotify Royalties

Pop star and singer Lily Allen made a wild admission on social media to kick off the weekend, revealing in blunt fashion that she makes more with her OnlyFans feet photographs than she does with her streams on Spotify.

It spun out of a tweet responding to photos of Allen’s feet, seeming to chide her for “being reduced” to posting photos of her feet as “one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe.” Her response cuts to the chase.

“[Imagine] being [an] artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” Allen says. “[Don’t] hate the player, hate the game.”

It comes on the heels of a Billboard article that says Allen makes $4,077 from her Spotify streams, with Allen adding that she is paid “a tiny percentage of what is quoted here.”

“[This] is incredibly misleading, but I’m not smart enough to explain how I make a tiny percentage of what is quoted here,” she wrote. “[You’ll] just have to trust me that neoliberal capitalism doesn’t care about artists being paid for their work.”

Allen charges $10 per month for access to her OnlyFans, starting it earlier in Summer 2024 after her pedicurist told her her feet were nice and she “could make some cash off of them.” Spotify pays out $.003 and $.005 per stream for artists, with Allen having 7.5 million listeners on the platform.

OnlyFans has paid more than $20 billion to content creators in less than 10 years, with CEO Kelly Blair stressing that the platform is not just for adult sexual content. “Everyone assumes it’s sexy content. Some of it is sexy content — and we’re very happy with that, we’re an inclusive platform, and we’re that way for a reason,” she said at Bloomberg Screentime’s recent conference. “We believe it’s very important for adult content creators to have a safe space, to be able to monetize and also to be able to do that alongside other content creators.”