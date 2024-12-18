Lily Allen Admits She’s Stopped Eating, Reveals She’s ‘Not in a Great Place Mentally’

Lily Allen is opening up about her mental health struggles as she admits she’s been having trouble eating regularly. The singer and actress, 39, spoke candidly about being “not in a great place mentally” on the Monday, Dec. 16 episode of her Miss Me? podcast with friend Miquita Oliver,

“I don’t think that I lie in therapy, but I do often not talk about things that I should be talking about,” Allen shared. “It’s not intentional. So, like, for instance, you know I’ve been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become a real issue.”

The “Hard Out Here” singer, who is married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 49, then revealed her therapist had asked her why it had taken so long to bring up her food issues when she had been struggling with eating for around three years.

“It’s not because I have been lying about it,” Allen insisted. “It’s just because it hasn’t seemed at the top of the list of the important things that I need to talk about.” The mother of two was diagnosed with ADHD in 2023 and said she wonders if it plays into her eating issues.

“I don’t link a lot of things,” she explained. “My body and my brain are two very separate things to me, but I know a lot of people feel those two things are very connected to each other. With me, it’s very different, I spend a lot of time in my head and not a lot of time thinking about my body.”

She continued candidly, “I’m really not in a great place mentally at the moment. I’m not eating but I’m not hungry — I obviously am hungry but my body and my brain are so disconnected from each other that the messages of hunger are not going from my body to my brain. I’m not, like, avoiding food, I’m just not thinking about it … my body is, like, you know, a few steps behind me.”

Oliver supported Allen as she opened up, telling her friend that “the awareness of that is one step closer to healing,” as are and keeping a positive attitude about the future. “I’m trying,” Allen told her.

