Steve Harvey Jokes About His 'Pure Hatred' for Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

✖

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan find themselves in a bit of a family feud. On Friday, Harvey joked that he has "pure hatred" for Jordan, who is now dating his stepdaughter, Lori Harvey. The 64-year-old then admitted that he actually likes Jordan.

"I like this one," Harvey said of Jordan during a discussion on The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it." The audience laughed along with Harvey, understanding the feeling even when it pertains to one of the world's biggest A-list movie stars.

"Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section, partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass," Harvey went on. The talk show host can now speak openly about Lori and Jordan's romance since they took it public on Jan. 10. Previously, dating rumors circled the couple on social media.

Jordan broke his silence by posting two grainy photos of himself and Lori on social media, including one where they were nearly kissing. She posted two more photos of her own, captioning them with a red heart emoji. After that, the two took to flirting publicly in the comment section.

"Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday, Turtle!!" Jordan wrote beneath Lori's birthday post a few days later. At 33 years old, Jordan is closer to Lori in age than some of her previous high-profile boyfriends. The 24-year-old has been known to date Sean "Diddy" Combs, Combs' son Justin, race car driver Lewis Hamilton and rapper Trey Songz.

Meanwhile, Jordan has most recently been romantically linked with Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra. He has also dated French model Cindy Bruna, YouTuber Catherine Paiz and actress Kiki Layne. For a while, rumors indicated that Jordan was dating his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, but he denied that story.

Harvey's feelings aside, Jordan is one of the most sought-after stars working right now, and it seems he can do no wrong. He currently has four upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, including Creed III. His latest on-screen appearance was in the Netflix original series Raising Dion, which is streaming now.