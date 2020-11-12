'Creed' Cast: Where Are They Now?
In 2015, Sylvester Stallone brought back the Rocky franchise with the movie Creed. However, the film wasn't about Rocky Balboa; it was all about Adonis Creed, a light heavyweight boxer who's the son of Rocky's top rival Apollo Creed. Rocky trains Adonis to become of the top boxing stars in the world.
Along with Stallone as Rocky, Creed also stars Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed), Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and Anthony Bellew, who played the role of Ricky Conlan, Adonis' biggest rival. The film was a big hit, earning over $173 million at the box office. It also led to a sequel, Creed II.
"It was kind of like a very strange bonding between two individuals that are I think are quite physical, at least to people's first impression, but we really connected on an emotional level—very, very much so," Jordan said to GQ in 2015 when talking about working with Stallone. "We would talk to each other off-camera about very personal situations and about families and so on. It was definitely not a business arrangement, it was an emotional arrangement." Here's a look at where the cast of Creed is up to now.
Michael B. Jordan - Adonis Creed
Jordan gained a lot of attention for his work in Creed and Creed II. He has gone to star in Black Panther, Kin and Just Mercy, which was released last year. Jordan is set to star in the film Just Remorse with Jamie Bell and Jodie Turner-Smith.
Sylvester Stallone - Rocky Balboa
Stallone continues to stay busy despite being in his mid-70s. Along with bringing back the Rocky character, Stallone revived Rambo with the 2019 film, Rambo: Last Blood. He is set to star and produce the film Samaritan, which also features Martin Starr and Dascha Polanco.
Tessa Thompson - Bianca
Tessa Thompson has been very busy for the last few years. She's a series regular on the HBO series Westworld and has been seen in notable films such as Annihilation, Avengers: Endgame and Men In Black International. on Christmas Day, Thompson is set to star in the film Sylvie's Love with Nnamdi Asomugha.
Phylicia Rashad - Mary Anne Creed
Phylicia Rashad is a legend in Hollywood as she's known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the 1980s sitcom The Cosby Show. She has done more work on TV than in film but is set to star in a new Netflix movie, Jingle Jangle, which will be released on Friday. She can also be seen in a new Amazon Prime film called Black Box.
Anthony Bellew - Ricky Conlan
Anthony Bellew is a former pro boxer who retired in 2018. In his final fight, he lost to Oleksandr Usyk via KO, and it was for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring cruiserweight titles. He posted a 30-3-1 record and won multiple titles in the cruiserweight and light heavyweight division.
Graham McTavish - Tommy Holiday
Graham McTavish is a veteran actor known for his roles in The Hobbit, Preacher and Outlander. After Creed, McTavish played the role of King Atlan in the film Aquaman. He is slated to star in the upcoming film Chasing Nightmares.
Wood Harris - Tony Evers
Wood Harris was known for his roles in Above the Rim, Remember the Titans and Ant-Man before starring in Creed. Creed II is his last credited movie role, but he was recently seen in the Fox series Empire as Damon Cross.