'Creed' Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 2015, Sylvester Stallone brought back the Rocky franchise with the movie Creed. However, the film wasn't about Rocky Balboa; it was all about Adonis Creed, a light heavyweight boxer who's the son of Rocky's top rival Apollo Creed. Rocky trains Adonis to become of the top boxing stars in the world.

Along with Stallone as Rocky, Creed also stars Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed), Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and Anthony Bellew, who played the role of Ricky Conlan, Adonis' biggest rival. The film was a big hit, earning over $173 million at the box office. It also led to a sequel, Creed II.

"It was kind of like a very strange bonding between two individuals that are I think are quite physical, at least to people's first impression, but we really connected on an emotional level—very, very much so," Jordan said to GQ in 2015 when talking about working with Stallone. "We would talk to each other off-camera about very personal situations and about families and so on. It was definitely not a business arrangement, it was an emotional arrangement." Here's a look at where the cast of Creed is up to now.