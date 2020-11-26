Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Spark Romance Rumors With Pre-Thanksgiving Trip

✖

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are sparking romance rumors after being spotted together deboarding a Los Angeles plane. Harvey, who previously dated Future, was spotted with the Creed actor just days after the rapper made it official with his new girlfriend, Dess Dior. The Shade Room shared a series of photos showing the PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive winner getting off the plane with Steve Harvey's daughter, both wearing coordinated sweatpants as well as masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shade Room confirmed the two were passengers via the manifest and that the plane was traveling to LA from Atlanta, which is near Lori's father has a home. From the plane, Harvey and Jordan entered the same SUV, placing their bags in the trunk and driving away from the airport. Neither star has commented on their romantic status.

Jordan spoke about being named Sexiest Man Alive last week, admitting, "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of." The Black Panther actor has been a vocal activist for the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 presidential election. His company, Outlier Society Productions, was also the first to adopt an inclusion rider mandating that filmmakers enlist a diverse cast and crew.

"I think there’s a time and a place for everything," he told the outlet. "I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action — big or small — to help create the change we want to see." His family, including parents Donna and Michael A. Jordan, along with his brother, Khalid, and sister, Jamila, Jordan credits as his grounding force throughout the years.

"My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother, and me," he says. "I'm just grateful. Honestly, it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am, and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that."

Jordan also revealed his secret to his confidence was "fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy." Even with "all the good intentions in the world," controversy will inevitably find someone in the public eye. "Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know? You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up," he said.