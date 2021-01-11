Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Confirm Relationship With Sweet New Photos

✖

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have made it Instagram official! The Black Panther actor confirmed his romance with the daughter of Steve Harvey on social media Sunday, sharing a photo with his girlfriend for the first time. Jordan poses in two photos with Harvey in the captionless post, which includes a picture of the pair smiling at one another as they embrace. The competitive horseback rider shared similarly romantic Polaroid photos to her own account.

The stars' celebrities friends and fans were quick to celebrate their decision to go public, including Gabrielle Union, who commented, "Faves." Celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, who worked with Jordan for Creed, commented, "I’m here for it!!!!! while Malika Haqq and Jordyn Woods both wrote, "Beautiful."

The reigning 2020 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive was previously photographed with Harvey over the holidays, first being spotted arriving at an Atlanta airport ahead of Thanksgiving in pictures obtained by TMZ. On Dec. 30, the couple was seen deplaning in Salt Lake City in photos published by The Sun.

In November, the Creed actor told PEOPLE he had a long list of what he wanted in a romantic partner. "A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not," he said at the time. "Somebody that’s nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my a— is still single, but yeah, it’s a list."

The actor added of his idea of a perfect date night, "The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi. Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night."

Harvey was previously linked romantically to the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Combs, as well as race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper Trey Songz and even Diddy himself, who was spotted with her family on vacation in Italy in August 2019. Later that year, Harvey began dating Future, whom she was connected to from October 2019 until summer 2020.

Jordan is notoriously private about his romantic life, but has previously been linked to Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, French model Cindy Bruna, actress Kiki Layne and YouTuber Catherine Paiz, as well as Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o. While Jordan has kept quiet about most of the speculation, he clarified to USA Today in November 2018 that he and Nyong'o were just friends. "They’re writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen," he said. "Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives — I don’t have any control over that."