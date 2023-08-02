Sofía Vergara Has Prenup Requests in Divorce Filing

Sofía Vergara has asked the court to uphold her prenup with estranged husband Joe Manganiello. A week after Manganiello filed for divorce from the Modern Family alum, Vergara responded to Manganiello's divorce filing on July 26, also citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup after seven years of marriage.

In her filing, obtained Entertainment Tonight and submitted by Vergara and her lawyer Troy Christiansen, Vergara asked the court to enforce her and Manganiello's prenup, which would ensure she leaves the marriage with her separate property and earnings – including jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects – from before and during the marriage, as well as after their listed date of separation. Vergara, who according to a Forbes 2020 report is the highest paid small screen actress due to a net worth of $43 million, listed their date of separation as July 2. The actress also requested that all community property be divided among them "pursuant to the prenup." Christiansen noted in the filing that Vergara and Manganiello will be responsible for paying their own lawyer fees.

The actress and Manganiello fist announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage on July 17. In a joint statement to Page Six, the former couple said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. He also listed their date of separation as July 2 and stated in the documents that they had a prenup.

Amid news of their split, sources have alleged the former couple had been drifting apart for some time. One source told ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives" and had been "spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones." A source told the Daily Mail that Vergara and Manganiello were ultimately driven apart by their different lifestyles, and "bit by bit, they stopped wanting to be together and stopped hanging out because something so little would often trigger an attitude that would bug them." A source who spoke to PEOPLE added that the actress was "doing excellent" amid the divorce, sharing, "she is sad that her marriage didn't work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway."

Vergara and Manganiello first met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014 and were introduced through her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson. After becoming engaged in December 2014, they married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015.