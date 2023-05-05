Sofia Vergara Snags New Show

Sofia Vergara is adding a new title to her roster of credits. The Modern Family alum is teaming up with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, for Roku's new cooking series Celebrity Family Cook Off, which will see celebrity guests participating in the name of a charity. The series marks Roku's latest food show after The Great American Baking Show, Morimoto's Sushi Master, Martha Cooks, and Emeril Tailgates.

Vergara will serve as executive producer of the series, while her son will host. Each episode of the show will see a food-loving celebrity and a family member facing off against another celebrity family duo in a two-round battle, with dinner followed by dessert, per Roku. Each round of the competition will feature a culinary challenge inspired by a hit movie or television series. The winning celeb-family duo will receive a cash prize to donate to a charity of their choice. Roku has not yet revealed the participating celebrity families but said the list will be revealed at a later date.

"It's incredible to have the opportunity to collaborate with Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, alongside the production teams at Butternut and Latin World Entertainment, to serve up Celebrity Family Cook Off, a new Roku Original series that will dish out food, family and competitive spirit in the name of charity," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, said, per Deadline, with Courtney White adding, "This show perfectly blends Sofia and Manolo's infectious love for family with their shared passion for food. We think this series will be an absolute delight for viewers and a great addition to Roku's endless entertainment offerings. Our team at Butternut is excited to be part of the fun."

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara said, "We're so excited to be partnering with Roku to bring you a fun, new cooking competition! Working as a family is great and doing it in the spirit of giving back is even better."

Celebrity Family Cook Off, currently the show's working title, will consist of six episodes. The series is produced for Roku by Butternut, a Wheelhouse company, and Latin World Entertainment. White, Brent Montgomery, and Teri Weideman serve as executive producers for Butternut, with Vergara, her son, Kate Presutti, and Luis Balaguer executive producing for Latin World Entertainment. Roku did not reveal a premiere date for the series.