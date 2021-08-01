Sofia Vergara Shows off Effortless Bikini Body You'd Never See on 'Modern Family'

✖

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara may be turning 50 next year, but the stunning actress proves that age is just a number in her latest Instagram thirst trap. Vergara posted a mirror selfie while stunting in a flattering pink bikini that is bound to turn some heads. Alongside the caption "Ready pal weekend!," Vergara assured her 22.5 million Instagram followers that not only will she be looking good, she will also be following COVID-19 guidelines and keeping her social activities outside. The post has racked up over 962k likes.

This isn't the first time that the America's Got Talent judge has shown off her curves on Instagram. In March, Vergara posted a fan-favorite throwback video from her modeling days on Instagram. The former model posed in a black bikini with a horse, right at the edge of the water. She made a playful expression, joking as if she were about to bite the horse's bridle.

Vergara tagged the post as a "throwback Thursday," noting that it was taken in the Dominican Republic in the 1990s. Commenters noted that she does not seem to have aged a comedian at heart. The post picked up over 4 million likes. Vergara wrapped a decade-long run on Modern Family last year, where her classical beauty was played for jokes throughout the series. However, her career goes back much further than that and has much more ground to cover before it is over.

Vergara was born and raised in Colombia, and she stumbled into modeling and acting when she was in college. Her first TV roles were on Spanish-language TV, including a telenovela and two game shows. In 1999, she appeared in an episode of Baywatch called "Boys will be Boys." It was all uphill from there for Vergara, who went on to some of the best-known roles of her career in the years that followed. While making sporadic appearances on TV, she got her first movie role in 2002 as Nina in Big Trouble. She would go on to appear in Lords of Dogtown as Amelia, National Lampooon's Pledge This! as Sofia, and Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns as Cheryl.

Vergara took a starring role in Modern Family starting in 2009, and the show ran until 2020. However, she found plenty of time for other work in this time as well, including movies like The Smurfs, Happy Feet Two, Machete Kills, and The Emoji Movie. On TV, she appeared on Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, The Simpsons, and Saturday Night Live.