Joe Manganiello Gushes Over Wife Sofia Vergara Ahead of 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are a match made in heaven. The Magic Mike star is gushing over his wife as they approach their 5th wedding anniversary in November. Although he doesn't have a dead-set plan on how they'll celebrate just yet, he did say that his "instincts" were right about the Modern Family star and is glad he asked her to marry him.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," he told PEOPLE. He then noted that they have a rather special bond in a sense that they're both able to be selfless when need be, which is a huge reason they're so happy today with each other. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it." He later noted, "My instincts about her were right."

While it's no secret Vergara makes quarantine look good with all the photos she's shared on her social media accounts, the two have seemingly been enjoying all the time well-spent together as a result of the pandemic. They've been enjoying backyard grill-outs, and picnics by the pool. However, something else they've made time to do is watch a little more television. Manganiello has introduced his wife to show's she's never seen, one being a classic that he was shocked to find out she had never watched before.

"Sofia had never seen Mad Men, which I saw every episode of and was obsessed with, so we went through all of the Mad Men. Then she had never seen The Sopranos and I was like, 'That's the greatest show that's ever been made that kicked off all of the great cable shows. It paved the way. You have to see these.' So, I watched The Sopranos again. She thought it was brilliant," the 43-year-old explained.

While businesses have been forced to shut down due to the coronavirus, Hollywood is still finding ways to move things forward safely. Manganiello mentioned he's actually had a rather busy quarantine because he was still able to work some on animation work. "We could shoot motion capture because we were apart from each other," he said adding that it was very safe. As for staying in shape, he's managed to do that as well with his home gym throughout the shutdown, even admitting that he eats what he wants, he just makes sure to hit the gym six days a week.