‘SNL’ Viewers Are Shipping Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson After ‘3 Sad Virgins’ Sketch

Taylor Swift was only the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, but she took part in a skit all the same. Swift appeared in a musical sketch called “Three Sad Virgins” alongside Pete Davidson. While the sketch was, of course, simply in good fun, some viewers couldn’t help but ship Swift and Davidson together as a result.

The skit started off with Davidson asking three of SNL‘s newest writers — Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy (known collectively of Please Don’t Destroy)— if they wanted to do a sketch together. They soon realized that agreeing to the sketch was a mistake, as it centered on Davidson being cool and famous while they were labeled as “three sad virgins.” The real highlight of the sketch was Swift’s hilarious bridge, during which she appeared alongside the SNL stars and sang about their unappealing qualities. Thanks to their penchant for being romantically linked with other celebrities, the sketch had more than a few fans suggesting that Swift and Davidson would be an interesting item.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though they are both currently linked with other people (Swift with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn and Davidson with Kim Kardashian), that didn’t stop fans from shipping the singer and the SNL star. Read on to see what viewers have to say about the pairing.

Just a Thought

https://twitter.com/tirimiridai/status/1459813308115083268

Even though Swift and Davidson are not dating, fans can’t help but imagine what would be. As this person wrote, we’d certainly get a catchy song out of it.

Possible Date?

https://twitter.com/maggydonaldson/status/1459911527721484290

This fan is already waiting to hear about Swift and Davidson going on a date. But, they’re both taken at the moment.

A Moment

https://twitter.com/gvaughnjoy/status/1459878605438308353

The world would probably be sent into a spiral if Davidson and Swift did date. It would be a “pop cultural phenomenon” for sure.

They Knew

https://twitter.com/MaggieMcMuff/status/1459773080440561665

This Twitter user said SNL knew what they were doing putting Swift and Davidson in this kind of skit together. This is your moment, “Swiftson” shippers.

Right?

https://twitter.com/mckdeveau/status/1459761307113168897

This Swiftie said that they have the “peace of mind” that Swift and Davidson wouldn’t be an item. Hey, after Davidson was linked to Kardashian, anything could happen.

They Gotta Know

https://twitter.com/tanmaytandon_/status/1459761022718255106

It seems like some are shipping Swift and Davidson because they know that the singer would ultimately reflect on their relationship in song form. After all, they want to “know what the hype is all about.”

Don’t Do It

https://twitter.com/hjtwutwut/status/1459774482097258498

Even though there were some who were intrigued by the idea of Swift and Davidson dating, others weren’t on board. Seeing as though the “All Too Well” singer is in a committed relationship, they can rest easy about the possibility.