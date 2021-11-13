Taylor Swift’s 10-Minute ‘All Too Well’ Track Sparks Strong Response to Jake Gyllenhaal

The release of Taylor Swift‘s latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version), has drawn particular interest because of the release of the 10-minute version of one of her most beloved songs, “All Too Well.” This song, which was originally released in 2012, chronicled her relationship and break up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and Swift even wrote and directed an accompanying short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien with the release of the new version.

In an interview on Late Night on Thursday, Swift was asked about the people that she wrote her songs about. “I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it’s easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later,” Meyers asked. “I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” Swift admitted. While Swift might not be thinking about Gyllenhaal anymore, her fans certainly are, and they took to Twitter in legion to imagine his reaction to the song.

The Last Word

Swift may have moved on, but she’s not going without the last word. “The way Swifties have their little ballet flats firmly planted on Jake Gyllenhaal’s neck…I die every time,” joked one Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/carinahsieh/status/1459030512828309510?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/taylorloveebot/status/1459028923476443140?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/iWatchiAm/status/1459030569317109761?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Roasting Jake

Even people who weren’t fans of Swift piled on Gyllenhaal. “I am not a swiftie but from what I can tell, she is hunting Jake Gyllenhaal for sport, and good for her,” wrote one Twitter user. “Jake Gyllenhaal broke up with taylor swift because he said the age gap was too big, and she really wrote ‘I get older but your lovers stay my age,’” wrote another, pointing out the precision in Swift’s new lyrics.

https://twitter.com/OrangePaulp/status/1459190630236704776?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/swifolkfolk/status/1459031348199362561?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Twitter Had Jokes

Swift’s fans brought their best jokes to Twitter, a site that Gyllenhaal should definitely avoid for a while.

https://twitter.com/tootsdeville/status/1458898741386219526?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/abbyemonteil/status/1459026715531956225?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Imagining His Reaction

Other Swift fans imagined the Oscar nominee’s reaction to Swift’s cutting lyrics. “Jake Gyllenhaal is screaming crying & throwing up,” joked one Twitter user. “Jake Gyllenhaal turn off your phone for the weekend baby,” tweeted another.

https://twitter.com/amarveloustime_/status/1459031662386372610?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bye, Jake

“Wow I can’t believe today is Jake Gyllenhaal’s last day of peace like. ever,” joked another listener.

https://twitter.com/hemswcrthy/status/1459043774722674688?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Thinking About Jake

“I know Jake Gyllenhaal is getting in the shower for the first time in weeks tonight just to cry,” tweeted one Swift fan.

https://twitter.com/IanKarmel/status/1459279824833310720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw