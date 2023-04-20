'Smallville' Star Erica Durance Splits From Husband After 18 Years of Marriage

Erica Durance and David Palffy are calling it quits. The Smallville actress and her husband have decided to divorce after 18 years of marriage, with a representative for the actress confirming the news in a statement to TMZ reading, "David and Erica have decided to amicably separate." In a joint statement, the couple added, "Out of respect for our children that's all that will be conveyed at this time. Thank you in advance for your understanding as we navigate the next chapter in our lives."

Little more information is available at this time regarding the couple's split. TMZ reports that it currently doesn't appear as though Durance and Palffy have filed divorce documents. As such, their date of separation as well a reason for the split remains unclear. No parties involved in the split commented on those two topics. However, in recent weeks, speculation swirled regarding the couple's relationship status.

Just days before TMZ's report, Durance was photographed on the red carpet at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards. The actress donned a red dress for the event, and perhaps more notably, did not appear to be wearing a wedding ring. While both Durance and Palffy have remained active on social media, it has been months since either have shared posts with one another. One of Paffly's final posts featuring his estranged wife came in October 2021 when he wrote, "an interlude of laughter with my girlfriend after 20 years together! Find the humour in everything you do! Just like the potted plant precariously hanging over our heads!"

Durance and Palffy began dating in 2001 and tied the knot four years later in 2005. The couple are proud parents to two sons, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old. Durance was previously married to Wesley Parker from 1996 until 1999.

Durance is perhaps best known for her role as Lois Lane on Smallville, the hit The WB/The CW series that ran for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2011. She is also well-known for her roles as Alura Zor-El on Supergirl and Dr. Alex Reid on Saving Hope. Paffly, meanwhile, is a Canadian film and television actor best known for playing Anubis and Sokar on Stargate SG-1. His other acting credits include Blade: The Series, Cloud Squad, and Full Metal Jacket.