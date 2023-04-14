Kelly Clarkson Hints at the Real Reason for Her Divorce in 2 New Songs

Kelly Clarkson is sharing insight into the end of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock in her new music. The American Idol alum released two new songs off of her upcoming album Chemistry Friday, and both have pointed references to her breakup with Blackstock, from whom she filed for divorce in 2020 after nearly 7 years of marriage.

In "Mine," Clarkson sings of her marriage, "I can't believe I stayed as long as I stayed," before sharing her hopes for her ex moving forward. "I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you're invincible deep inside / And right when you think that it's perfect they cross a line / And steal your shine / Like you did mine," she adds. Later in the song, Clarkson tells her ex, "Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used / Like you did mine."

Clarkson is equally fiery in her song "Me," co-written by GAYLE, as she calls out Blackstock's insecurities and secrets as the reason for their marriage's end. "I told you I wanted you / But you needed me to need you/ Your insecurity was the death of you and me / Too many times you questioned / What were my intentions / I never gave you reasons / You're the one with secrets," she sings.

Clarkson then adds in a message to her ex, "I bet you feel the absence of my love every night / There's no one else / You are the reason I said goodbye / 'Cause I don't need somebody to scold me / Don't need somebody that hurts me / Don't need somebody who feels weak standing next to me."

The Kelly Clarkson Show host announced in a press release that she decided to debut "Mine" and "Me" at the same time in order to give a fuller picture of her relationship. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state," she said. It's all part of the "chemistry" referenced in the album's title: "Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down," she said. Chemistry drops on June 23.