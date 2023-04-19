Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds' Wife Files for Divorce

In September 2022, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds announced his split from Aja Volkman. Now, The Blast has reported that Volkman has filed for divorce from the singer. Reynolds and Volkman initially wed in 2011 and share four children together.

Months after their separation, Volkman has reportedly filed to officially end their marriage. She reportedly filed documents in Los Angeles County to ask a judge for a dissolution of marriage. It's unclear as of right now whether Reynolds has officially responded to this filing. But, he does seem to be on board with this split. He was the one to release a statement about the end of their marriage back in September 2022.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated," Reynolds shared on social media. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years." This actually wasn't the first time that the couple announced a split. They previously went their separate ways in 2018 after seven years of marriage. The pair announced that they had reconciled less than a year later. Volkman said about the split and their subsequent reconciliation, "last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding." Reynolds also said that they went through couples therapy, and he cited this as a major reason why they were able to reconnect.

"We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong," he said. "Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex." Alas, their union wasn't meant to be. Months after announcing their most recent split, Reynolds was spotted with a new flame — Minka Kelly.

Reynolds and Kelly were first linked together in late November. The pair was later spotted hanging out together in Disneyland. They weren't alone for the excursion, as they were seen dining with friends, but they certainly seemed close during their day out at the theme park. As TMZ noted, they looked very much like girlfriend and boyfriend during the outing and Kelly even placed a kiss on Reynolds' cheek at one point.