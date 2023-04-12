'FBI' Star's Husband Files for Divorce

Shantel VanSanten and her husband Victor Webster are calling it quits. Less than two years after the couple exchanged vows three times, Wesbter filed for divorce from VanSanten, who stars as Special Agent Nina Chase in FBI and its spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, in January, according court documents obtained by TMZ. The 50-year-old actor listed their date of separation as Jan. 10, but he did not provide a reason for the divorce. Neither VanSanten nor Webster have publicly commented on their divorce at this time.

The separation comes less than two years after the former couple tied the knot across three separate ceremonies. The couple first met on the set of the Hallmark Channel movie Love Blossoms in 2017 and dated for several years before Webster dropped to one knee and popped the question to the One Tree Hill alum in February 2021, the actress sharing on social media at the time, "we hiked 2000ft to the top of the mountain where [Victor Webster] told me he loved me for the first time years ago! What happened next still has me in shock ... He told me he wanted to spend forever with me, as he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him!!" The now-estranged couple went on to say "I do" in three separate ceremonies later that year.

(Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for World of Children)

The first of those ceremonies was a civil ceremony that took place outside the Pasadena City Hall in California on August 9, 2021, VanSanten's grandparents' wedding date. The actress shared with Brides at the time, "when my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father's Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota." VanSanten said that "in the midst of my grief," she looked at her then-fiance "and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents' wedding date, August 9."

"The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace," she added. "They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn't perfect, but their love was always pure."

Following that initial civil ceremony, VanSanten and Webster went on to celebrate their love with a second ceremony in Napa, California, in October 2021 and later in her hometown of Luverne, Minnesota so her elderly family could attend. Representatives for VanSanten and Webster have not commented in the divorce news.