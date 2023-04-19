Disturbed's David Draiman and Wife Divorce After 11-Year Marriage

Disturbed frontman David Draiman and his ex-wife Lena Draiman have finalized their divorce. The musician revealed the update in a recent interview with Kyle Meredith after first revealing in February that he and Lena were separating after 11 years of marriage, at the time writing on Facebook that he was "heartbroken" and "very lost."

Draiman spoke on his and Lena's divorce while discussing the band's latest album, Divisive, and upcoming tour, the musician crediting therapy with helping the band remain creative after 30 years in the music industry. Davidson told Meredith, "Therapy. It's as pure and simple as that. Right now for me it's the most effective form of therapy." He added that he was "very much looking forward to the performance end of things, which is coming up shortly, but the creative end is the perfect way to come to terms with your demons, and I'm definitely stocked up. I need this, and I need the music – creating it, performing it, living it – right now more than I ever have." He went on to reflect on how his personal life will impact the band's future music.

"I just recently finalized my divorce. I just recently said goodbye to my Akita [dog], my best friend of 14 years. There's gonna be plenty of inspiration for the next body of work. Battling depression, battling all the demons that normally come along with it," he said. "And I know that music – our music, other music like it and different types of music in general – is just the perfect means of therapy for so many other people. And it really is my saving grace. I don't know what I would do without it."

Draiman first revealed in February that he and Lena were divorcing. In a Facebook post at the time, per Blabbermouth, the musician confirmed that there was "no infidelity" involved in the split and there was no bad blood" between him and his now-ex-wife. In the post, he vowed that both he and Lena would "continue to be the best parents" to their son Samuel, who was born in September 2013.

"Lena is still the best mother I could ever hope for, so we've got that going for us," he wrote. "I will continue to try to be the best father, and frontman that I can be, and I hope that Sam can forgive me one day for my part in this failure."

Draiman brought up his divorce a second time when speaking with Meredith when the conversation turned to Disturbed's song "Don't Tell Me." The song was written before Davidson's divorce and inspired by Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan's own divorce, Davidson sharing, "Mine hadn't been finalized yet. And to be honest, when I wrote the song, I didn't realize how prophetic it was going to be. I kind of hate that s-. It ended up becoming not just about Dan's divorce, unfortunately. It wasn't exactly the same situation, but I definitely have added reverence for the song, and it has added meaning and power to me, especially now."