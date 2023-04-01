Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce, New Details Revealed

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth due to irreconcilable differences with a plan for dividing assets. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple was raising their 10-year-old child in Nashville, Tennessee, where Witherspoon and Toth ended their 12-year marriage. According to the documents, Witherspoon signed a prenup in March 2011 with Toth, saying the contract provides "adequate and sufficient provisions" for their assets and debts. The actress said that she would submit a prenuptial agreement and a permanent parenting plan to the judge for approval. TMZ noted that as with all divorces in Davidson County that involve children, Witherspoon and Toth will have to take parenting classes. The court must receive a certificate of completion within 60 days.

On Instagram, Witherspoon announced the split from her actor/producer husband last week. In a joint statement, the couple said they were getting divorced just days before their 12th wedding anniversary. Toth and Witherspoon were married in Ojai, California on March 26, 2011. "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in the statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

A source told PEOPLE, "They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone." In December 2010, Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 52, announced they were engaged. Their son Tennessee James is 10 years old, and Witherspoon also has two children with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19. During an interview with Elle in 2012, Witherspoon discussed meeting Toth for the first time at a friend's home. "It happened out of the blue," she said at the time. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was, like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person." Witherspoon is keeping busy with her new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine.