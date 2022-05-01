Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Relationship Is Totally Dead

✖

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are officially over. This time, it appears as though they will part ways for good despite trying to reconcile. E! News reported that Woodley and Rodgers have put an end to their relationship. The news comes a few months after it was initially reported that the couple called off their engagement.

A source told E! News that Woodley and Rodgers "are not together." They also addressed the fact that the pair gave their relationship another go after it was reported that they had split. The insider said, "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

In February, it was reported that Rodgers and Woodley split after less than two years together. At the time, InTouch Weekly reported that the reason behind their breakup stemmed from Rodgers' football career, with a source saying, "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together." They added, "She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy."

The report also shed some light on Rodgers' apparent stance on their relationship. The source said that the football player is an "independent guy" and that he allegedly "got cold feet" about his wedding to Woodley. While they went their separate ways, it did not seem as though there was any bad blood with their split, as the insider made sure to mention, "There were too many obstacles. They're both adults and decided to part amicably."

Their split came a year after Rodgers announced their surprise engagement. While accepting the MVP award at the NFL Awards ceremony in February 2021, the athlete revealed that he was engaged to Woodley, whom he referred to as his "fiancee." The Big Little Lies star later confirmed the news herself when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in," Woodley said. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm still constantly learning."