Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spotted Together Again in Public

It looks like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are back together. The two were photographed together in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday walking side-by-side away from a private jet. According to TMZ, Rodgers and Woodley only stayed in Palm Beach for about five hours before leaving. It’s not clear why they were in Florida, and the news comes shortly before Rogers announced he is returning to play for the Green Bay Packers next season.

This comes after Rodgers and Woodley were spotted together and David Bakhtiari’s wedding where Rodgers officiated the ceremony. Bakhtiari is an offensive lineman for the Packers and a good friend of Rodgers. Back in February, it was reported that Rodgers and Woodley have called off their engagement just over a year after making it public.

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” PEOPLE also reported that Rodgers and Woodley have spent time together again and the Packers quarterback is hoping they can work things out.

“They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn’t possible for them to focus on their relationship,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Now when Aaron’s season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though.” Rodgers announced he was engaged to Woodley in February 2021 when he won his third NFL MVP award. Woodley confirmed the news, and the two were seen together traveling all over the world.

Last month, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about his relationship with the Big Little Lies star. “She’s just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind,” Rodgers said. “I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable. …”I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life and when you meet your person, life just changes … You’re never the same because you know you can’t be.”