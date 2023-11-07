Bradley Cooper Hangs out With Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift's Squad at Club

Bradley Cooper was recently spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift's squad at a nightclub. Entertainment Tonight reports that Hadid was hanging out with friends on Saturday in New York City. Per eyewitnesses, the supermodel was seen hanging out with Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne — all good friends with Swift — as well as some other women.

Eventually, Cooper showed up and "crashed" the party, according to a source. "After the ladies finished with their dinner, they went over to Zero Bond and some other friends joined -- including Bradley Cooper," the insider told ET. "Bradley was there to meet up with Gigi. The two of them left the club together."

Just last month, Hadid and Cooper sparked romance rumors after being spotted together in New York City. Page Six shared photos of the pair riding in an SUV together after they had reportedly just returned from a weekend getaway. Sources who spoke to PEOPLE revealed that Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 48, are just "having fun" right now. "She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities," the source continued, "so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all."

The insider went on to note that Hadid has "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while" and could potentially be interested in a relationship with the actor. "[They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress," the source explained. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute...and there is an attraction."

Interestingly, Cooper was previously spotted at the beach with his ex, Irina Shayk. TMZ reported that the model took to Instagram to share some vacation photos, revealing that she spent some time on the water with Cooper. She also included a picture of herself posing topless on a rock formation.

Shayk and Cooper were together from 2015 until 2019. Prior to that, she famously dated superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, but that relationship ended in Jan. 2015. It wasn't long after that she and Cooper went public with their relationship. They moved in together in the fall of that same year and their daughter Lea de Seine was born in Los Angeles, California in March 2017. While Shayk had not been previously married, Cooper had. In 2006 he married actress Jennifer Esposito. The couple had only been husband and wife for five months when they filed for divorce. "It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it. Sometimes you just realize it," Cooper later explained.