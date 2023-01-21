Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship Status Amid Romance Rumors With Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is single and proud. She took to social media to shoot down reports that she's dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. Speculation about their alleged romance began to surface earlier this week when the two were spotted bowling together in the Big Apple. But Gomez revealed otherwise in an Instagram Story on Jan. 19. In a black-and-white snapshot of a grey sky and hill, she captioned the since-deleted picture: "I like being alone too much," Gomez wrote over the pic, adding, "#iamsingle."

Page Six was the first to report on the alleged romance, sharing photos of the two's outing. A source claimed that the two were "making out" during their time on the lanes. Gomez also took time to take photos and sign autographs for fans. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two "are dating and things are still new." The source added that they "met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people."

Gomez's romantic ties have been the subject of much gossip over the past few months. But sources close to her say she's not balled up crying over her single status as she's hopeful about what's to come.

A source told ET ahead of the New Year that the 30-year-old is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source said at the time. "She is open to dating."

The report came weeks after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split within their nearly decade relationship. Hailey denies an overlap and even posed for a photo with Gomez and shared on social media after her comments on the matter.