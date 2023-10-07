Selena Gomez's 'BFF' Francia Raisa Explains Why Their Friendship Break Happened

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are in a much better place at this point than they were in the past few years. According to E! News, Raisa showed some support for her friend at her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and spoke out about the online hate she had received at the time.

"Listen, if I didn't go on the internet, it didn't exist," Raisa said to E! News on the red carpet. "But like, obviously it got to me. I got some pretty crazy comments. I had to block some people. And for a while, I just couldn't go on the internet. And then people texting me, 'Are you OK?' And like, honestly, I wasn't because we weren't in a great place. But at the same time, we needed that time apart."

"I'm not used to people butting into my personal relationships, so this one's a little different," she added. "But yeah, there was a couple times where I was like, 'You guys, leave me alone!'"

The drama stems from some comments in 2022 made by Gomez about her "only friend in the industry," but didn't mention the friend who donated a kidney in 2017 to aid Gomez in her lupus diagnosis. She called Taylor Swift that friend in the post. Raisa responded in a comment, just saying, "interesting." Gomez seemed to address it in a follow-up TikTok, but many feared the worst for the friends, even if they weren't really friends.

Things are clearly in a far better place now. Gomez called Raisa her "best friend" during the March episode of Apple TV+'s Dear... before giving a loving birthday tribute to Raisa back in July. Oh and on top of that, Raisa made it clear that there is no beef with Gomez during an episode of the Good Guys podcast. She also went on to explain why their friend is so important, which should be clear when you give someone "a piece of my body."

Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feudhttps://t.co/a8goyQNcLk — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 7, 2022

"Like I said before, I don't regret it," Raisa said about the decision. "She's my sis, and every relationship goes through its ups and downs. And I don't know why the media started following me over the summer but thank you so much because not only did it bring my friendship back together, but I got to share the new endeavors that I'm doing right now."

She details how Gomez is supporting her new salsa venture, with the Rare Impact Fund Benefit acting as a show of support in response. The organization gives support to youth mental health and it highlights how it is treated differently in all walks of life.