Scott Disick Spotted Touring $115 Million Mansion With Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

It seems as though Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are still going strong. In fact, they're even checking out properties together now. According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star toured a $115 million mansion in Los Angeles with Hamlin. The publication noted that this could be a real estate investment for Disick and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Disick and Hamlin reportedly toured Owlwood Estate, a property in Holmby Hills. The location boasts 9 bedrooms and 12,201 sq. ft. all on a 10-acre plot. Owlwood Estate has a library, sunroom, full tennis court, Olympic-sized swimming pool, and a pool house. A slew of famous folks have lived in the mansion in the past, as Tony Curtis and Sonny and Cher are former residents. This wasn't the only mansion that Disick and Hamlin toured. They reportedly looked at another property in Holmby Hills with a $65 million price tag. That property has 9 bedrooms and is 30,000 sq. ft. Agent Tomer Fridman showed Disick and Hamlin the mansion.

While the latter mansion has a price tag that is around $50 million less, it is no less extravagant. The $65 million mansion has a three-story guesthouse, cinema, outdoor ballroom, and an entertainment complex. It's possible that Disick is seeking to invest in the property along with some of his family members from the KarJenner crew, if they deem it to be a good investment, that is. In addition to seeing these two mansions in the Holmby Hills area, Disick and Hamlin saw another in the same area with a $69.95 million price tag. That property was listed by Drew Fenton at Hilton and Hyland.

Disick and Hamlin were first linked in late 2020 after they were seen hanging out at the beach in Santa Barbara, California on Nov. 16. They reportedly hung out at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party weeks before. While neither Disick nor Hamlin has outright confirmed that they are dating, on Thanksgiving, the 19-year-old did note that the reality star was one of the people that she's thankful for on the holiday. Despite sharing her appreciation for the Flip It Like Disick star on social media, the duo's relationship is reportedly not serious just yet. Sources have told Us Weekly that the pair's relationship is casual at the moment. One source told the outlet, "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment. He's dating around and having fun."