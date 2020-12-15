Scott Disick Praises Ex-Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian as the 'Best Baby Maker in Town': 'I Love You'

✖

Scott Disick is showing his love for Kourtney Kardashian! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians exes celebrated the sixth and 11th birthdays of sons Reign and Mason, respectively, Monday, and Disick made sure to show just how much he appreciates his ex in a sweet note penned alongside a photo of the two with Reign and 8-year-old daughter Penelope on a staircase.

"Thank you [Kourtney Kardashian] for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with," Disick wrote, tagging his ex. "I love u and our family more than anything in the world." The heartfelt caption had KUWTK fans begging the two to "just get back together already," with one person commenting, "Y'all need to have another little one."

Others praised the two for parenting their kids together so well after ending their nine-year relationship in 2015. The two have long joked that they would have a fourth child together, even bringing up the possibility in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 finale. Despite their positive relationship, both the Poosh founder and Flip It Like Disick founder have moved on with other romantic partners, including most recently Amelia Hamlin for Disick.

Disick, 37, and Hamlin, 19, were first spotted together at a Halloween party, but were spotted showing some serious PDA last month on a Santa Barbara beach. On Thanksgiving, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared a photo with Disick saying she was "thankful" for him, but the two have yet to confirm anything about their relationship publicly.

The father-of-three spent this weekend celebrating Mason and Reign's joint birthday with a party at home, sharing photos on his Instagram Story of silver balloons spelling his sons' names and a picture of Reign holding a white snake during the celebration. Kardashian also shared a number of photos of her boys to her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "I'm crying" and "Thankful" on snaps of her sons.

"Happy birthday to these two beautiful boys of mine who I love so much!!" grandmother Kris Jenner gushed on Instagram of the boys. "Mason and Reign you are both such a big part of my heart and I'm so very proud of you!!! You bring such joy and happiness to our entire family and we love watching you grow ... you are the most amazing grandsons and I love you more than you will ever know ... Lovey #family #memories #love."