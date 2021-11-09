Scott Disick Reportedly Offered ‘Outrageous Amount of Money’ to Appear on Kardashians’ New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu show after being offered “an outrageous amount of money,” Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family’s next chapter on camera if he “got paid a lot.”

He subsequently has been “following the rules” so far on the Hulu production, which will follow Kim Kardashian studying law and working in restorative justice, Kourtney’s relationship with fiancé Travis Barker and more. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder last month in a stunning Santa Barbara, California beach proposal that was reportedly filmed for the series. The two began dating in January 2021 and went public with their romance a month later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In September, the Flip It Like Disick star was called out by Kourtney’s other ex, model Younes Bendjima, after for allegedly DMing him about their mutual ex’s PDA-filled vacation with Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote in publicly posted DMs. Bendjima, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” He continued, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” adding on his Instagram Story, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

Back in June, Disick had previously given his blessing to Kourtney and her new beau, saying on the KUWTK series reunion, “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.” While Disick never publicly addressed the scandal, the reality star’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, called off their relationship soon after the news broke.

Since then, Kourtney and Disick have seemingly managed to keep things civil for their kids, with Disick even playfully commenting on Kourtney’s Instagram post of their daughter dressed as Clueless‘ Cher Horowitz for Halloween. Disick quipped in the comment section, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers License.”