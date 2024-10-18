School of Rock stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli have found a rockin’ romance with one another! The two former child actors, who played students Marta and Frankie in the 2003 Jack Black-led film, teased their engagement on Instagram more than two decades after the beloved comedy was released.

Hale and Massagli posed for a chic photoshoot featuring the actress’ new diamond engagement ring on her left hand in an Instagram post shared Thursday, Sept. 26. Hale, wearing a formal black gown, and Massagli, looking dapper in a suit, posed in front of several iconic locales in Brooklyn, New York. In one photo, the couple smiles for the camera as Massagli places a hand on his bride-to-be’s waist while she rests her hand on his shoulder.

In another photo, the two laugh and smile together in front of a bridge with the New York City skyline as the backdrop. Hale also shared a photo of her leaning into her husband-to-be as they embraced. “Sneak peek,” Hale captioned the photoshoot, adding a cheeky kissy-faced emoji.

Hale and Massagli began dating in 2016 after reconnecting more than a decade after School of Rock was first released. The two former child stars told Inside Edition that Massagli reached out to Hale after he learned she was moving to Florida, where he lived a the time.

“We have a group chat where all the School of Rock kids, we just hit each other up whenever someone moves somewhere new or is doing something different,” Massagli said, revealing that the two would go on to meet up for lunch, dinner and then drinks. “The rest is history,” Hale gushed, adding of their relationship, “This is locked down. Yes. This is it.”

Massagli revealed at the time that he knew something special about Hale when they first met during auditions for School of Rock when they were 10 and 11, respectively. “I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first, and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place,” Massagli remembered. It was excellent.”

Since School of Rock, Hale left acting behind to get a degree in journalism before becoming a Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer in New York. Massagli, meanwhile, found success in his role as Bobby Jr. on The Sopranos until 2007. He then left Hollywood behind as well, studying English and Business & Law at Northeastern University before returning to New York to become an attorney.