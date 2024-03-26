Jack Black Is 'Ready' for 'School of Rock 2,' Suggests a Title

Jack Black is "ready" to make School of Rock 2, and he even has a title suggestion for the proposed flick. During a recent interview with JOE, the beloved actor addressed the possibility of doing a School of Rock sequel by saying, "I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo. I'm ready."

Notably, Black's title idea is a reference to a movie called Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo, which was the sequel to Breakin', both of which were released in 1984.

Black went on to praise School of Rock writer Mike White, who has since gone on to win multiple Emmys for his work on The White Lotus, which he created at HBO in 2021. "You know Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius," Black said. "And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV."

There is no denying that School of Rock made Black a certified household name. The film debuted in 2003, marking Black's second major leading film role, after the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal. It co-starred Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and White.

School of Rock was directed by Richard Linklater, who is well-known for writing and directing Dazed and Confused and the Before trilogy, a series of romantic films starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. School of Rock was a fairly successful film, earning more than $130 million on a budget of $35 million.

School of Rock would go on to spark a stage musical adaptation, that debuted on Broadway in 2015 and is still touring the world. The film also inspired a Nickelodeon TV series that premiered in 2016 and ran for three seasons. The original School of Rock film also launched the careers of the kids playing Dewey's students, most notably: Miranda Cosgrove, who was the school band's manager in the movie. Cosgrove went on to star in two major Nickelodeon series: Drake & Josh and iCarly.