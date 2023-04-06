'School of Rock' Reunion Confirmed for 20th Anniversary

Two decades after Dewey Finn and a group of students at an elite private elementary school rocked out, the group is set to reunite. Jack Black confirmed that a School of Rock reunion is in the works, with the actor telling Entertainment Tonight Saturday at the premiere of his upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie that he and his former costars are set to reunite later this year to mark the film's 20th anniversary.

Confirmation of the planned reunion comes after Black first hinted in January that a reunion was in the works, the actor telling SiriusXM radio's Caity Babs at the time of potential sequels to School of Rock and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those." At this time, it is unclear exactly what the reunion will entail, Jack not specifying if the reunion would be a film, a special, or just a get-together. He did promise to share photos and videos of any reunion on social media.

"All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," Black said. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock."

Hitting theaters in 2003 and marking Black's second major leading film role after the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal, School of Rock followed Black's Dewey Finn, an enthusiastic guitarist who finds himself serving as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school. Dewey ends up enlisting the rag-tag group of fifth graders into a rock band. Along with Black, the film starred Joan Cusack as principal Rosalie "Roz" Mullins, Mike White as Dewey's best friend and fellow rocker Ned, Sarah Silverman as Ned's girlfriend, and Miranda Cosgrove as band manager Summer "Tinkerbell" Hathaway.

Black has long considered School of Rock to be a highlight of his career. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April 2022, Black said his "best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were. It's definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly."

School of Rock grossed more than $130 million worldwide against estimated production costs of $35 million. The film's success went on to spawn a Broadway musical of the same name and a Nickelodeon series.