Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Husband Colin Jost’s Extremely Dirty Jokes About Her on ‘SNL’

Marriage meets mischief as Colin Jost squirms through risqué jokes about wife, Scarlett Johansson, during SNL’s notorious holiday roast. The winter finale of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 21 delivered an extra dose of marital comedy when Weekend Update co-hosts Colin Jost, 42, and Michael Che participated in their biannual joke swap – with Johansson, 40, capturing every cringeworthy moment from backstage, according to People. The tradition, designed to get each comedian into hot water with self-deprecating, NSFW, and occasionally controversial moments, proved especially entertaining with Johansson in the building.

The Marvel actress, who had appeared earlier in the show’s opening monologue, found herself the target of her husband’s forced comedy when cameras tracked her real-time reactions to Che’s specially crafted jokes for Jost to read. Behind the scenes, Johansson watched on a screen as her husband nervously approached the cue cards.

Visibly anxious, Jost began the potentially perilous segment with: “Hey boo, y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday,” before delivering the punchline, “Which means I’m about to get up out of there!” As Johansson laughed and shook her head backstage, Jost continued, “Nah, nah. I’m just playing. We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet ’cause he Black as hell.”

The comedic ambush didn’t stop there. Later in the segment, Jost reluctantly delivered another Che-penned zinger: “Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from their menu,” before adding, “But I ain’t tripping, I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.” As Jost buried his face in his hands in apparent horror, the camera caught Johansson’s jaw-dropping reaction as she mouthed “Oh my God” from her backstage vantage point.

This isn’t the first time Jost has been compelled to poke fun at his relationship, for comedy’s sake. During the season 49 finale in May, he delivered another potentially couch-sleeping-worthy joke about Johansson’s AI-themed film Her, declaring, “ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her. Which I’ve never bothered to watch because without that body, what’s the point of listening.” The joke referenced a high-profile dispute between the actress and OpenAI, which had resulted in Johansson threatening legal action against the company.

The couple’s history with SNL runs deep. Their first encounter occurred in 2006 when Jost was a fresh-faced writer, and Johansson hosted the show. Romance wouldn’t bloom until 2017 when they officially began dating. Their relationship debuted on the show that same year, and in 2019, Johansson’s publicist, Marcel Pariseau, confirmed their engagement.

During her 2019 hosting stint, Johansson acknowledged the show’s special place in her heart, sharing, “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”

The pair sealed their commitment with a wedding in October 2020 after three years of dating and welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021. Johansson’s family also includes daughter Rose Dorothy, 10, from a previous marriage.

Given that the couple’s relationship originated within SNL’s hallowed halls, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Johansson maintains such good humor about being the occasional target of the show’s jokes. Though based on her reactions to this latest round of marital roasting, Jost might want to sleep with one eye open – or at least have some excellent makeup gifts planned for the holiday season.