Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony, Share 'Wedding Wish' With Fans

Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. Meals on Wheels America broke the news on Thursday, adding a photo of the Staten Island Ferry with superimposed cans trailing by it alongside headline pun "Jost Married." This is the first marriage for Jost and third for Johansson, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the Meals on Wheels post reads. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting [Meals on Wheels America]. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

Johansson, 35, and Jost, 38, got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The Avengers star later showed off the 11-carat engagement ring in July when she attended San Diego Comic-Con to promote her solo Black Widow movie. The movie was originally set to come out this fall but has since been delayed to May 7, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The wedding news comes just hours after Johansson discussed quarantine life with Jost in her new interview with Marie Claire. According to Johansson, Jost told her she looked like she was "losing her mind" because she had not been outside often. "I'm like, ‘Oh, yes. It's gone, pieces of everything breaking off, for a long time now,'" Johansson said. "I actually, very, fortunately, have been able to go outside because I live in an area that has a lot of nature. I feel so grateful for that."

Johansson and Jost rarely shared details about their relationship before the wedding. She did reveal in a recent Parade interview that they do not agree on everything, especially when it comes to sports. While Jost is a big Mets fan, Johansson loves the Mets. It is a "sore subject" for the two. "He just told me that he'd rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win," she said at the time. "Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that."

Johansson was married to Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. In 2014, she married French businessman Duriac, and they divorced in 2017. Duriac and Johannson are parents to daughter Rose Dorothy, 6.