'Saltburn' Star Barry Keoghan Confirms Romance With Pop Star

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan spent a romantic weekend together, seemingly confirming their romance. A dinner date at Nobu in Los Angeles on Feb. 9 started the weekend for Carpenter and Keoghan, with Carpenter wearing a brown leather jacket and minidress and Keoghan wearing black pants and a black jacket. Afterward, Keoghan loaded up a car before driving to the Hotel Bel-Air, per E! News.

A day later, the 31-year-old stepped out with the singer, carrying a brown duffel bag, wearing black pants, a white tank top and sneakers. Carpenter was dressed in jeans, chunky boots, and her jacket from the night before as she arrived.

🎥 | Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan out for dinner in Los Angeles – February 12 pic.twitter.com/5Cu6gwnPv9 — Sabrina Daily Updates (@SCdailyupdates) February 15, 2024

There were later photographs of Keoghan being affectionate with the Disney alum, kissing Carpenter in the Hollywood Hills outside her front door. The couple also looked effortless as they dined at a West Hollywood restaurant on Feb. Carpenter donning a black Alden knit dress and Nylah Nappa knee-high boots, while Keoghan wore a red bomber, a white T-shirt, and matching white shoes.

In addition to their pre-Valentine's Day weekend outing, Carpenter and Keoghan also spent time together after the Grammys at an after-party where Carpenter sat alongside the Saltburn actor. The couple, who first met at Paris Fashion Week in September, also went out for dinner with each other in December, four months after Keoghan filed for divorce from girlfriend Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares an 18-month-old son, Brando.

While Keoghan and Kierans were with each other for more than a year, he confirmed their breakup during an interview with GQ magazine in June of 2024. The outlet noted that "Brando's mother, Alyson Sandro, was Keoghan's girlfriend at the time," in reference to Brando's birth date.

In July 2023, a report in The Sun stated that the exes were no longer dating. Keoghan and Kierans allegedly argued because of Keoghan's "partying," according to one of the tabloid's sources. "They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," the insider said at the time.

Keoghan discussed their breakup with GQ on Jan. 9, saying, "She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother." In March, Carpenter was rumored to be dating Shawn Mendes, but the "When You're Gone" singer soon dispelled the rumors. "We are not dating," Mendes told RTL Boulevard, "but thank you."