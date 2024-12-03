Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Reportedly Split

Another celebrity romance has reached its end. Grammy-nominated singer Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan have reportedly broken up after a year of dating, with sources citing their demanding careers as the catalyst.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” an insider revealed to People about Carpenter, 25, and Keoghan, 32. Representatives for both stars have not responded to requests from the publication for comment as of Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The pair’s romance began after a chance meeting at Paris Fashion Week’s Givenchy show in September 2023, followed by their first public dinner date in Los Angeles that December. Their relationship quickly blossomed into creative collaboration, with Keoghan starring in Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” music video in June.

Just weeks before news of their split, Keoghan expressed enthusiastic support for Carpenter’s six Grammy nominations, including a Song of the Year nod for “Please Please Please.” During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, the Irish actor gushed, “Brilliant, I know. Absolutely brilliant. Feckin’ brilliant, lads.” He continued, “No, I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon.” He added, “I don’t know anyone who works as hard. I’m in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets. Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants.”

The couple frequently supported each other’s endeavors throughout their relationship. Keoghan attended Carpenter’s Coachella performance in April, while she cast him in her music video, playfully telling CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith in October, “I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it.”

Their connection appeared solid through the summer, with Keoghan dispelling previous breakup rumors in August by praising Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet on his Instagram Story. “‘BED CHEM’ my fave just sayin’ m’darling @sabrinacarpenter,” he wrote. He later commented “Let’s feckin go!!” on her extended album announcement where she had written, “Surprise b—! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with Jack and Amy just after I turned in Short n’ Sweet and was so sad I couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so I wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!”