Ryan Seacrest Breaks up With Shayna Taylor, Spotted With New Woman

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest has broken up with longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor again, seven years after they met. After Seacrest was spotted with a mystery woman, a rep for the Live With Kelly and Ryan star told the Daily Mail he and Taylor split "amicably some time ago," but "remain good friends." The two reportedly broke up back in February 2019 and was seen vacationing with another woman in June 2019.

Seacrest, 45, was seen with a new blonde woman in Mexico last week, according to the Daily Mail, which published photos of the couple. Although the photos confirm he is no longer with Taylor, 28, the two are still friends and "each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple," the rep said. Seacrest has not shared photos from Mexico on his own Instagram page, as his most recent post features him and is Live co-host, Kelly Ripa.

Taylor and Seacrest began dating in 2013 after being introduced by mutual friends. They split in late 2014 but resumed their romance until February 2019. At that time, a source told PEOPLE it was an "amicable" decision and the two "still love and care about each other." A few days after the split, Taylor shared a quote about pain on Instagram, writing, "Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness."

The split seemed to be for good this time, especially after Seacrest was seen kissing a mystery woman on vacation last summer. However, it looked like they got back together when Seacrest shared a throwback photo from their time together on March 24. "Happy birthday to a chef, a legend, and an angel [Taylor]," Seacrest wrote at the time. "Here’s a throwback from before our new normal."

Seacrest's vacation could not have come at a more opportune for one of the busiest people in show business. None of his jobs have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, as he filmed the last part of American Idol and continues to host Live from home. During the Idol finale, it appeared that everything was catching up with him when he was slurring his words. Some fans even feared he had a stroke on live television, but his rep said that was not the case.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep told PEOPLE, adding that he was "adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance" like so many other Americans. The "added stress" of hosting Idol, Live, his On-Air radio show and Disney singalongs took a toll. Seacrest took some time off from Live, with Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos subbing in for him. He returned a few days later and thanked fans for "all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion working around the clock."